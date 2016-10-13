BRIEF-CMX157 demonstrates 99 pct viral load reduction clinical study versus Viread in Hepatitis B patients

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 13 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc
* CMX157 demonstrates 99% viral load reduction in ongoing head-to-head phase 2A clinical study versus. Viread in Hepatitis B patients
* Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc - study achieves proof of concept for CMX157 in HBV patients with favorable therapeutic profile
* Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc- CMX157 was earlier found to be safe and well tolerated at daily oral doses of up to 100 mg in volunteers
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.