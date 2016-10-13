版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 18:36 BJT

BRIEF-Timmins Gold reports production of 24,052 gold ounces for Q3 2016

Oct 13 Timmins Gold Corp :

* Timmins Gold reports production of 24,052 gold ounces for the third quarter of 2016

* Timmins Gold Corp - on pace to meet current guidance of 90,000 - 100,000 ounces for 2016

* Timmins Gold Corp - company also announced extension of mining at San Francisco mine into 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐