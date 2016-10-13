BRIEF-Kellogg Co to acquire Ritmo Investimentos for R$1.38 bln, or roughly US$429 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 13 Kellogg Co :
* Kellogg Company enters into agreement to acquire Ritmo Investimentos, controlling shareholder of iconic Brazilian food company Parati
* Kellogg Co - purchase price is R$1.38 billion, or roughly US$429 million
* Kellogg Co - deal will be an all-cash transaction.
* Kellogg Co - Kellogg intends to reduce its expected share repurchases in 2016 to $450-550 million, versus previous guidance of $700-750 million.
* Kellogg Co - acquisition is expected to be accretive on both comparable and reported EPS in 2018 and thereafter
* Kellogg Co - in 2016 and 2017, deal is expected to be neutral to comparable-basis EPS
* Says Parati Group net sales are expected to be about R$600 million or about $190 million
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.