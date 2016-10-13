BRIEF-Kennedy Wilson and Partner acquire Multifamily Community for $90 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc :
* Kennedy Wilson and Partner acquire multifamily community in seattle, WA for $90m
* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - acquisition funded by recent disposition as capital recycling continues
* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - deal for $90 million
* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - company and its equity partner invested $38 million of equity, of which company's share is 51%
* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - partnership also secured a 10-year loan of $53 million through Freddie Mac at a rate of libor + 2.11%
* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - company and its equity partner invested $38 million of equity for deal, of which company's share is 51 percent
* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc- acquisition was primarily funded by company and its equity partner with $24 million of net proceeds from sale of reserve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.