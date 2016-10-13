版本:
中国
2016年 10月 13日

BRIEF-UPS to expand its worldwide express plus

Oct 13 United Parcel Service Inc :

* United Parcel Service Inc says expansion of its earliest morning package delivery service, UPS worldwide express plus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

