BRIEF-TG Therapeutics amends phase 3 clinical trial

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 TG Therapeutics Inc :
* TG Therapeutics Inc. Amends genuine phase 3 clinical trial to accelerate study completion by revising primary endpoint to overall response rate
* TG Therapeutics Inc- enrollment expected to be completed before year end 2016 with top-line data available in first half of 2017
* TG Therapeutics - if results of revised genuine study are positive, plans to file a bla for accelerated approval based on outcome of pre-BLA meeting
* FDA agrees that overall response rate (orr) data from revised genuine study can be used to request pre-BLA meeting
* TG Therapeutics - amendments expected to save co more than $10 million over next 2 years, and allow company to focus its resources on unity-CLL program
* TG Therapeutics Inc- company believes it could file a BLA in first half of 2018
* TG Therapeutics Inc - target enrollment for genuine phase 3 trial has been reduced to approximately 120 randomized patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.