BRIEF-Can Fite Biopharma submits protocol for phase II trial of CF102

Oct 13 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd :

* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd - Can-Fite submits protocol for phase ii trial of cf102 in treatment of NAFLD/NASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

