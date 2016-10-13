版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 19:33 BJT

BRIEF-First Majestic Silver qtrly total silver ounces produced 3.1 mln ounces versus 2.6 mln ounces

Oct 13 First Majestic Silver Corp :

* First Majestic Silver - qtrly total silver ounces produced 3.1 million ounces versus 2.6 million ounces

* First Majestic Silver Corp qtrly gold ounces produced 14,452 ounces versus 4,434 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐