公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日

BRIEF-Corbus Pharmaceuticals announces completion of phase 2 study of Resunab for Systemic Sclerosis

Oct 13 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals announces completion of phase 2 study of resunab for systemic sclerosis

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc - topline data on track to be reported in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

