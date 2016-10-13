BRIEF-Bempedoic Acid Global phase 3 clinical program to include patients on any Statin at any dose

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Esperion Therapeutics Inc :
* Bempedoic acid global phase 3 clinical program to include patients on any statin at any dose
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - top-line results from 1002-035 demonstrated eight-week study met its primary endpoint
* Esperion Therapeutics - "focused on initiating both bempedoic acid global phase 3 efficacy program, cardiovascular outcomes study before year-end"
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc says also announced positive top-line results from its phase 1, open-label, clinical pharmacology study (1002-037)
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc- bempedoic acid appeared to be safe and well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.