BRIEF-Denison says to acquire the Hook-Carter property from ALX Uranium

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Denison Mines Corp
* Announces transaction to acquire the Hook-Carter property from ALX Uranium Corp.
* Says under terms of agreement, ALX will retain a 20 percent interest in property
* Company acquires an immediate 80 percent ownership in entire property in exchange for issuance of 7.5 million Denison common shares to ALX
* Says if Denison does not meet $3.0 million work commitment, ALX's interest will increase from 20 percent to 25 percent
* 36 months after effective date of deal, parties to form JV, where material decisions to be carried by vote representing 51 percent ownership interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.