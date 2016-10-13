版本:
BRIEF-Anthem Medicare Plans score increases in 2017 Medicare Star Quality ratings

Oct 13 Anthem Inc :

* Anthem medicare plans score significant increases in 2017 medicare star quality ratings

* Anthem - in ratings released by CMS, about 51 percent of anthem medicare advantage members to be enrolled in plans achieving four stars or higher in 2017 versus 22 percent in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

