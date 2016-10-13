版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-FDA, Clinuvel to discuss scenesse at pre-NDA meeting

Oct 13 Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd :

* Fda, Clinuvel to discuss scenesse at pre-NDA meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

