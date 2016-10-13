版本:
中国
2016年 10月 13日

BRIEF-Aureus Mining:Extension of waiver and standstill agreement

Oct 13 Aureus Mining Inc

* Received an extension until 14 December 2016 of default waiver and standstill agreement agreed with its lenders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

