公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-Canadian Solar secures JPY9.6 Billion syndicated loan with Sumitomo Mitsui

Oct 13 Canadian Solar Inc :

* Canadian Solar Inc - subsidiary entered into a syndicated 3- year loan facility for JPY9.6 billion (US$95 million) with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

* Canadian Solar Inc- loan proceeds will be used to finance solar project development in Japan and general corporate working capital requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

