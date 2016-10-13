版本:
BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics presents data from clinical and preclinical trials of CVT-301

Oct 13 Acorda Therapeutics Inc :

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc-presents data from clinical and preclinical trials of CVT-301 for treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease

* Company expects to announce results from its randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

