BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure announces solar land acquisition from Recurrent Energy

Oct 13 Canadian Solar Inc

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners announces $73 million utility-scale solar land acquisition from Canadian solar subsidiary Recurrent Energy; first direct third-party portfolio acquisition

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners - transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to partnership's distributable cash flow

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners - management expects to recommend that board increase partnership's Q3 2016 cash distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

