BRIEF-GN Store Nord: GN Audio acquires VXi Corporation

Oct 13 GN Store Nord A/S :

* Has acquired VXi Corporation

* Purchase price is $35 million on a debt and cash free basis

* Acquisition will not affect GN's financial guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

