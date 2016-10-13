版本:
2016年 10月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-S&P Global Inc - appoints Ewout Steenbergen CFO

Oct 13 S&P Global Inc :

* S&P Global Inc - Ewout Steenbergen has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Nov. 14

* S&P Global Inc - Steenbergen will join S&P Global from Voya Financial Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

