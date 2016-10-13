版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-NXP receives European Commission approval for divestiture of standard products business

Oct 13 Nxp Semiconductors Nv

* NXP receives European Commission approval for divestiture of standard products business

* NXP Semiconductors continues to expect to close transaction in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐