BRIEF-Verizon is closing call centers in five states, including home state of New York - NYT

Oct 13 Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon is closing call centers in five states, including its home state of new york - NYT

* Verizon consolidation of call centers will impact about 3,200 workers near Rochester and New York City; Bangor, Maine; Lincoln, Nebraska; Wallingford and Meridan, Connecticut, and Rancho Cordoba, California- NYT Source text : nyti.ms/2deBkhP Further company coverage:

