BRIEF-Isle of Capri Casinos enters into agreement to sell Lady Luck Casino Marquette to Casino Queen

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Isle Of Capri Casinos Inc
* Isle of Capri Casinos enters into agreement to sell Lady Luck Casino Marquette to Casino Queen
* Isle of Capri Casinos - deal for $40.0 million
* Isle of Capri Casinos - Lady Luck Casino Marquette will be accounted for as discontinued operations beginning in fiscal 2017 Q2
* Isle of Capri Casinos - deal expressly permitted by definitive merger pursuant to which Eldorado Resorts will acquire Isle of Capri Casinos
* Isle of Capri Casinos - deal not expected to alter timing of transaction with Eldorado Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.