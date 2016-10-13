版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-Interrent real estate investment trust says Jacie Levinson,chairman of board, passed away

Oct 13 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Says jacie levinson, trustee and chairman of board, passed away on october 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

