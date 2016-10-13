版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Intuit - Co,American express enter partnership

Oct 13 Intuit Inc :

* Intuit - Co,american express enter partnership to give quickbooks online small business customers access to short-term financing from american express Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

