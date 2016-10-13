版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 21:06 BJT

BRIEF-Joy Global: Merger deal with Komatsu receives early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act

Oct 13 Komatsu Ltd :

* Joy Global Inc - on October 12, 2016, merger deal with Komatsu received early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act Source text - bit.ly/2deHVsO Further company coverage:

