BRIEF-Ramco-Gershenson Properties acquires Centennial Shops in Minneapolis

Oct 13 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

* Says acquires Centennial Shops in metropolitan Minneapolis, sells two Michigan shopping centers

* Says deal for $32.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

