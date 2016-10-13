版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-Qmc Quantum to acquire former Irgon Lithium Mine, Cat Lake, Manitoba

Oct 13 Qmc Quantum Minerals Corp

* Qmc Quantum to acquire former Irgon Lithium Mine, Cat Lake, Manitoba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

