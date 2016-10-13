版本:
BRIEF-International Paper CFO Carol Roberts to retire, Glenn Landau to become CFO

Oct 13 International Paper Co :

* International paper announces senior leadership moves

* CFO Carol L. Roberts and SVP William Hoel to retire in early 2017

* Glenn Landau to become Chief Financial Officer

* For remainder of this year, Landau will transition his current responsibilities in Latin America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

