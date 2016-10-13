BRIEF-Winnebago says not seeing significant negative trends in aging inventory within dealer base - Conf Call

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Winnebago Industries Inc
* Says seeing strong customer demand for travel trailer lines, specifically the Winnie branded products
* Says expects opening of new manufacturing facility in Oregon to free up capacity at Iowa campus in FY 2017 and loosen production constraint around Class A motorhomes
* Says motorized backlog position improved substantially with 50 percent more orders in hand today, than at the end of August
* Says can get to 500 units of Class A Diesel motorhome production annually at Oregon facility without too much problem
* Says pleased that RV industry is attracting a younger buyer and that those buyers are using Winnebago products for different lifestyle choices
* Says intend to make sure that Winnebago brand is relevant to the younger, more active customers
* On industry health: Says not seeing any significant negative trends in aging inventory within dealer base
* Says focused on continuing to drive margin expansion in FY 2017 Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.