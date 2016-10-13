版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines CEO says is cautiously optimistic about economic growth going into 2017- CNBC

Oct 13 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on CNBC- cautiously optimistic about economic growth going into 2017

