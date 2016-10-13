版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Titan medical, Ximedica resume development of the sport surgical system

Oct 13 Titan Medical Inc :

* Titan Medical and Ximedica resume development of the sport surgical system

* Titan Medical Inc - company and its principal development partner, Ximedica LLC have reached agreement on initiation of an acceptable development plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

