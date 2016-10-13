版本:
BRIEF-Q Investments for quorum health board to conduct independent probe into "possible fraudulent disclosure regarding its spin-off from community health"

Oct 13 Community Health Systems Inc :

* Q Investments calls for quorum health board to conduct independent probe into "possible fraudulent disclosure regarding its spin-off from community health"

* Q Investments - "actions taken by quorum and community health have caused at least $560 million of value destruction" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

