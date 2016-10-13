BRIEF-Goodfellow announces delay in filing its quarterly financial statements

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Goodfellow Inc
* Goodfellow announces delay in filing its quarterly financial statements
* Goodfellow management has recently noticed certain discrepancies, relating mainly to cost of inventory
* Goodfellow will not be able to file by october 15, 2016 its interim financial report for quarter ended august 31, 2016
* Goodfellow Corp expects being able to file its q3 financial information by end of its fiscal year ending november 30, 2016
* A team of KPMG is assisting Goodfellow in making ongoing verifications
* Goodfellow - difficulties stem from implementation at beginning of current fy on Dec 1, 2015 of Co's new integrated financial information system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.