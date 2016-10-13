版本:
BRIEF-Lionsgate CFO signs an agreement to extend his tenure

Oct 13 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp :

* Lionsgate Chief Executive Officer Jon Feltheimer signs new long-term agreement with company

* Lionsgate Entertainment Corp - long-term agreement extending Feltheimer's tenure until May 2023, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

