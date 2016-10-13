版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-Torchlight Energy Resources expanded size of board by one seat

Oct 13 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc

* Says on October 11, board of directors expanded size of board by one seat

* Says Greg Mccabe was appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

