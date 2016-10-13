版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 20:31 BJT

BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics launches new services for indeterminate thyroid nodules

Oct 13 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc :

* Interpace Diagnostics launches new services for indeterminate thyroid nodules

* Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc - expects new service offerings will generate an estimated 400 new specimens in first 45 days following initial launch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

