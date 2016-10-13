版本:
BRIEF-GN Audio acquires VXI Corp

Oct 13 Gn Store Nord A/S

* Owner of Jabra GN Audio says it has acquired VXI Corporation, headset manufacturer of both VXI and Blueparrott brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

