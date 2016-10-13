版本:
BRIEF-Amyris agrees to collaborate with leading global food ingredients and nutraceuticals partner

Oct 13 Amyris Inc :

* Amyris agrees to collaboration terms with leading global food ingredients and nutraceuticals partner

* Amyris Inc - expects to receive cash representing a short-term collaboration investment of $10 million

* Amyris inc - expects to receive an equity investment of up to $20 million at $1.40 per share, $100 million in annual revenue starting in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

