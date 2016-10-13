版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-Workhorse Group signs supply agreement with BMW i

Oct 13 Workhorse Group Inc

* Workhorse Group signs supply agreement with BMW i

* Workhorse Group - BMW i signed a multi-year supply agreement for BMW i3 range Extender (REx) units for workhorse E-gen electric delivery vehicle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

