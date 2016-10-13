版本:
BRIEF-Dicerna Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million

Oct 13 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

