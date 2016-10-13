版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-Trevali reports Q3 production

Oct 13 Trevali Mining Corp

* Trevali reports Q3-2016 production of 32.4 million lbs zinc, 9.7 million lbs lead and 362,776 ounces of silver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

