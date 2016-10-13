版本:
BRIEF-Genco Shipping & Trading says Arthur Regan appointed interim chairman of the board

Oct 13 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd

* Says Arthur Regan appointed interim chairman of the board

* Says Peter Georgiopoulos resigned as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

