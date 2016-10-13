版本:
BRIEF-Buzzfeed news and Twitter partner on live election night special

Oct 13 Twitter Inc :

* Buzzfeed news and Twitter partner on live election night special

* Twitter Inc - Buzzfeed and Twitter will partner on election night special live from Buzzfeed's NYC offices, and streamed exclusively on Twitter

* "Bruce Perlmutter will serve as executive producer of special" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

