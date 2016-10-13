版本:
2016年 10月 13日 星期四 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Hexcel announces contract amendments and extensions with Airbus Group

Oct 13 Hexcel Corp

* Hexcel announces contract amendments and extensions with Airbus Group

* Says second contract to supply Hexply M21E/IMA carbon fiber prepreg for primary structures of Airbus A350XWB aircraft has been extended through 2030

* Says expects these contracts to generate total sales of $15 billion for duration of contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

