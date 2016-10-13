版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-PlaceIQ says secured a minority investment from Alibaba Group

Oct 13 PlaceIQ Inc

* Says secured a minority investment from Alibaba Group Source text for Eikon:

