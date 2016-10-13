BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics announces plans to establish new manufacturing facility

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 13 Vascular Biogenics Ltd
* VBL Therapeutics announces plans to establish new manufacturing facility
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - near-term investment is not expected to materially impact VBL's cash position
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - projects that its current cash will suffice to support operations into 2019
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - intends to operate and relocate to new site in second half of 2017
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - engaged in a long-term lease contract of a new stand-alone facility in modiin, israel
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - new facility will also include company's headquarters, discovery research and clinical development
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.