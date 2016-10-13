版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Torchlight announces organizational changes

Oct 13 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc

* Torchlight announces organizational changes

* Torchlight Energy Resources added two independent members to its board of directors

* Torchlight Energy Resources board has appointed Greg Mccabe to role of chairman of board

* Torchlight Energy Resources - with appointments torchlight will have eight directors

* Torchlight Energy Resources - Shockey and Barney are not expected to stand for re-election at Torchlight's annual meeting on December 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐