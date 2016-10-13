BRIEF-Torchlight announces organizational changes

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 13 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc
* Torchlight announces organizational changes
* Torchlight Energy Resources added two independent members to its board of directors
* Torchlight Energy Resources board has appointed Greg Mccabe to role of chairman of board
* Torchlight Energy Resources - with appointments torchlight will have eight directors
* Torchlight Energy Resources - Shockey and Barney are not expected to stand for re-election at Torchlight's annual meeting on December 8, 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.