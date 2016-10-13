BRIEF-Covenant Transportation Group announces expectations concerning Q3 financial results

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Covenant Transportation Group Inc
* Covenant Transportation Group announces expectations concerning third quarter financial results, and timing of earnings release and conference call
* Covenant Transportation Group expect to report net income in range of $2.1 million to $3.2 million, or $0.12 to $0.17 per diluted share, for Q3 of 2016
* Covenant transportation - experienced a $1.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, year-over-year increase in casualty insurance and claims expense in Q3
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.