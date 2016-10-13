版本:
BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust files for potential Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock

Oct 13 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc

* Files for potential series g cumulative preferred stock; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2e8bLoT Further company coverage:

