BRIEF-Nike to be official kit supplier to Chelsea FC from 2017/18 season

Oct 13 Nike Inc :

* Chelsea Football Club announces new technical partnership with Nike

* Long-term agreement will see Nike become the official kit supplier to Chelsea beginning with the 2017/18 season Source text - (swoo.sh/2eauomL) Further company coverage:

